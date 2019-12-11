Steven T. Stauffer, 59, EHS grad, Cenveo Publisher worker, built Lego models, NASCAR, Phils fan

Steven T. Stauffer, 59, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at home.

He was born in Ephrata to Esther (Sensenig) Stauffer of Ephrata and the late Edwin S. Stauffer.

Steven was a 1979 graduate of Ephrata High School and worked at Cenveo Publisher Services, Lancaster. He was a NASCAR and Phillies fan and a Lego model builder.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three brothers: Edwin D., husband of Sarah (Quigg) Stauffer of Ephrata; Ronald L. Stauffer of Denver; Dennis R., husband of Heidi (Ebersole) Stauffer of Ephrata; two nieces: Brittany and Sophia Stauffer; and a great-nephew: Brandon Davies.

A viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Mohler Church of the Brethren, 21 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Carl Brubaker officiating. Interment will take place in Mohler Brethren Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.