Home   >   Obituaries   >   Susan Louise (Wike) Shober, 65, Ephrata native, Bollman Hat Co. worker, enjoyed friends and family

Susan Louise (Wike) Shober, 65, Ephrata native, Bollman Hat Co. worker, enjoyed friends and family

By on November 7, 2018

Susan Louise (Wike) Shober, daughter of Harry J. and Irene M. (Johnston) Wike, was born on Jan. 8, 1953 in Ephrata. She was a graduate of Cocalico High School. She spent 35-plus years as a hatter employed by Bollman Hat Company. She enjoyed the company of her many friends and family members.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: daughter Randi Shober and her lifelong companion David Zerbe, son Jesse and Nicole (Malicki) Sweigart; her grandchildren Emmy, Mark, Reagan, and Leo; a great-grandchild arriving soon, Axel; her siblings Kenneth Wike, Sara and John Cogley, and Dennis and Bonnie (Specht) Wike. A host of devoted nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry “Jack,” her mother Irene, and her longtime companion Alton “Jerry” Sweigart.

A celebration of life service was held Nov. 3 at Hillside Christian Church, Fritztown, officiated by Pastors Shelley Lee and Dallas Glass Jr.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of Lancaster. Condolences may be posted at cremationlancasterpa.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *