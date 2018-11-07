- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Susan Louise (Wike) Shober, 65, Ephrata native, Bollman Hat Co. worker, enjoyed friends and family
Susan Louise (Wike) Shober, daughter of Harry J. and Irene M. (Johnston) Wike, was born on Jan. 8, 1953 in Ephrata. She was a graduate of Cocalico High School. She spent 35-plus years as a hatter employed by Bollman Hat Company. She enjoyed the company of her many friends and family members.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: daughter Randi Shober and her lifelong companion David Zerbe, son Jesse and Nicole (Malicki) Sweigart; her grandchildren Emmy, Mark, Reagan, and Leo; a great-grandchild arriving soon, Axel; her siblings Kenneth Wike, Sara and John Cogley, and Dennis and Bonnie (Specht) Wike. A host of devoted nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry “Jack,” her mother Irene, and her longtime companion Alton “Jerry” Sweigart.
A celebration of life service was held Nov. 3 at Hillside Christian Church, Fritztown, officiated by Pastors Shelley Lee and Dallas Glass Jr.
Arrangements by Cremation Services of Lancaster. Condolences may be posted at cremationlancasterpa.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
-
Season of Fine Dining and Festivals at Stoudts
Few places offer so many wonderful experiences as Stoudts. From...
-
Smucker tops King and takes 11th Congressional race
Democrat Jess King’s year-long Congressional campaign received universal praise...
-
Ephrata’s 5th Annual Luminary Tribute set for Nov. 10
Continuing a tradition begun on Veterans Day 2014, The Winters...
-
Remembering Ephrata’s fallen
Anna Kemper was a young woman who volunteered to be...
-
Ruth E. Binner, 97, Reinholds native, was medical assistant to Dr. H.E. Roberts
Ruth E. Binner, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov....
-
Susan Louise (Wike) Shober, 65, Ephrata native, Bollman Hat Co. worker, enjoyed friends and family
Susan Louise (Wike) Shober, daughter of Harry J. and Irene...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D.,...
-
Season of Fine Dining and Festivals at Stoudts
Few places offer so many wonderful experiences as Stoudts....
-
Smucker tops King and takes 11th Congressional race
Democrat Jess King’s year-long Congressional campaign received universal...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
David Hibshman says:
-
Yoder says:
-