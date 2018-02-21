Home   >   Obituaries   >   Sylvia Ann Kegerise, 84, worked at Country Lane Flowers, enjoyed gardening, antiquing, reading

Sylvia Ann Kegerise, 84, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Denver to the late Paul Shimp and Emma (Felker) Leed.

Sylvia worked at Country Lane Flowers for over 30 years. She loved gardening, antiquing, reading, and spending time with family and friends. During her school years, Sylvia built strong friendships that endured throughout her life.

Sylvia is survived by three children: Kerry Kegerise of Denver; Tammy, wife of Douglas Peifer of Ephrata; Gene Donald Kegerise II, companion of Beth Rohr of Florida; a grandson: Ryan, husband of Megan Tiburtini of Lancaster; and two great-grandsons: R.J. and Charlie Tiburtini.

Services were held Feb. 19 at St. John’s UCC, Denver, with Pastor Bradley Haws officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Sylvia Ann’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604; or Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

