Teal Renée Hackman, 55, EHS grad, Army Reserve vet, was computer operator, sang with family

Teal Renée Hackman, 55, of Lititz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hackman, of Ephrata, died unexpectedly, in her sleep, on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Besides her parents, Teal is survived by her sister: Taryn R. Firestone (Curtis), of Denver; and her brother: Brentwood K. Hackman, of Topton (Berks County). Also, surviving are her aunt: Yvonne Graham, of Manheim; her uncle: Albert Langenburg of Surprise, Ariz.; and three cousins: Stephen Graham of Myrtle Beach, N.C.; David Graham of Manheim; and Melissa (Graham) Seacat (Gary) of Brevard, N.C. Additionally surviving are her uncle: Jay Hackman; her cousin: Sandra (Hackman) Gephart (Rick); and her niece: Heather Beth Hackman, of Topton.

Preceding Teal in death were her grandparents: both maternal and paternal.

Teal graduated from Ephrata High School in 1980. While in high school she was active in dramatics and performed in several plays. Following graduation, she was employed as a computer operator by several companies. She also served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

As a child, she attended Sunday school and church and later became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata. Then, she attended Hope United Methodist Church, of Ephrata.

She enjoyed family gatherings at their cabin in Sullivan County. Teal, her mother, and sister, Taryn, would sing (as her mother accompanied them on the piano) at the little church in Sullivan. The trio also sang at Taryn’s and her mother’s churches. They often sang Bill Gaither songs, which their mother arranged in three-part harmony, with Teal, as first-soprano, her mother, as second-soprano, and Taryn on the alto part.

A quiet memorial service for her family and close friends will be held in the future.

