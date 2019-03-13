Home   >   Obituaries   >   Teri M. Shotzberger, 54, worked at Royer Pharmacy, Spill Cafe, enjoyed cooking, riding trails

Teri Michelle Shotzberger, 54, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center.

She was born in Ephrata to Marvin and Joanne (Lesher) Loose, of Ephrata, and was the wife of Ted Shotzberger, with whom she shared 30 years of marriage.

A homemaker and 1983 graduate of Warwick High School, she was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. Teri previously worked for Royer Pharmacy, Spill Cafe and Lancaster Specialty Market. She loved cooking for others and spending time with her granddaughter. She enjoyed finding new rail trails to ride with Ted, and vacationing with her family in the Outer Banks. She also enjoyed listening to old time mystery radio shows.

In addition to her husband and parents, Teri is survived by two daughters: Tailor, wife of Max Sweigart of Reinholds; Torey Shotzberger, fiancé of Derrick Smith of Ephrata; a granddaughter: Riley Sweigart; and three sisters: Tirzah Loose-Bollinger, wife of Dean Bollinger of Lititz; Pam McCune of Lititz; Tema, wife of Jeff Zerbe of Lititz.

She was preceded in death by a sister: Tyelisa Young, the late wife of Anthony Young of Peterstown, W.Va.

Services were held March 9 at Lititz Church of the Brethren, followed by a memorial service, with Pastor Eric Landram officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church memorial garden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to cover Teri’s medical and funeral costs may be sent to Lititz Church of the Brethren, Memo: Teri Shotzberger, 300 W. Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

