Terry A. Poe, 78, Ephrata, U.S. Navy vet, served in Vietnam, retired from the U.S. Army

Terry A. Poe, 78, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Keystone Villa.

He was born in Kerans, Texas, to the late Roy Griffin Poe Sr. and Esther Faye (Morton) Poe.

Terry was in the U.S. Navy and retired from the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

Terry is survived by a brother: Ronald D. Poe of Ephrata; a niece: Deborah Liehr; a nephew: Ronald L. Poe; and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Roy Griffin Poe Jr.

A graveside service was held Sept. 5 at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.