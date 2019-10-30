Terry Lemar Lefever, 77, EHS grad, Navy vet, Science Press photographer, Shriner’s transporter
Terry Lemar Lefever, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Lincoln to the late Christian W. and Bertha (Irwin) Lefever, and was the husband of Shirley A. (High) Lefever.
He was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ephrata.
Terry was a photographer for Science Press in Ephrata for 40 years before retiring. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, Class of 1959 and a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
A 32nd Degree Mason, he was a member of Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F.&A.M., the Rajah Shrine, Tall Cedars of Lebanon-Lancaster Forest and Eastern Star Lititz Springs Chapter #499 O.E.S., Manheim. He was also a lifetime member of the Ephrata Amvets Post #136. He traveled extensively and enjoyed reading, hockey and spending time with family and friends. most importantly he enjoyed transporting patients to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, for which he received special recognition for a milestone award of 100 trips.
He was a loving and faithful husband and friend for 52 years of marriage and was eternally thankful for God’s many blessings of family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by a brother: Vernon, husband of Patricia Lefever of Ephrata; a sister-in-law: Nina Lefever of Ephrata; two nieces; and three nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Russell, Doran and Jack Lefever; and a nephew: Richard Lefever.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m., at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata, with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard. Family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Lincoln Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Terry’s memory may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA, 19140.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
