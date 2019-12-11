Thomas James Havens, 72, Ephrata, Drexel University retiree, guitarist, enjoyed golfing and reading

Thomas James Havens, 72, of Ephrata Township, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

He was born in Vestal, N.Y., to the late James Harvey and Mildred B. Havens, and was the beloved husband of Patricia (Cable) Havens, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.

Tom was a life-long scholar. He was an alumnus of Cornell University, and was a huge supporter of their wrestling team. Tom also held a master’s degree in economics from SUNY Beinghamton, his MBA from Syracuse University, his degree in accounting from West Chester University, and his advanced business certificate from Drexel University. He lettered in football and wrestling at Cornell.

Tom was a very active man, constantly staying in good physical shape. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed reading, and furthering his guitar talent. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

Tom retired from Drexel University in June of this year and was looking forward to his next journey.

In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by a son: James Paul, husband of Caroline (Epler) Havens of Lititz; a daughter: Jennifer Lauren, wife of Nathan Andrew Sayre of Ephrata; four grandsons: Ellis Richard and Teal James Havens, Nolan Andrew and Warren Thomas Sayre; two sisters-in-law: Nancy C., wife of Frederick Riedel of Columbia, Md.; and Carol , wife of Richard Johnson of Rome, N.Y. He will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m., with Fred W. Riedel officiating.

Memorial contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to The American Heart Association, Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road, #100, Harrisburg, PA 17112; or to Cornell University, Box 37334, Boone, IA 50037-0334 (reference: Cornell University Wrestling Program “In Memory of Thomas J. Havens”).

