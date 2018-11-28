Home   >   Obituaries   >   Thomas M. Donnelly, 67, Avco retiree, Cub Scoutmaster, liked listening to music, Philly sports fan

Thomas M. Donnelly, 67, of Ephrata, and formerly of Levittown, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Tom is survived by his wife: Marie T. Donnelly; four children: Brian Donnelly (Kathryn), Megan Blasi (Stephen), Julia Donnelly, and Kevin Donnelly (Gwen); three grandchildren: Emerson, Cassian, and Maggie; five siblings: Francis Donnelly (Debbie), Kathleen McGady (Dennis), Eileen Touvelle (Gary), John Donnelly (Amanda), and Rosemary Guirate (Thomas); and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents: Francis and Rose (McKee) Donnelly.

Tom worked for Avco Supply of Levittown, PA before retiring in 2017. He had been active in Scouting and served as Cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 123 at Immaculate Conception Church of Levittown. Tom was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and loved listening to music, reading, gardening, and spending time with family.

Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. At Tom’s request, wear a Christmas sweater or Phillies/Eagles gear. No black, please.

In lieu of flowers make a donation to your local library.

To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.

