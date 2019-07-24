Timothy Neidigh, 49, EHS ‘87 grad, deeply touched the lives of family and friends

Sometimes language does not possess the words to describe a person. Timothy Scott Neidigh was one such man. He didn’t have friends, instead, he had life-long, deep relationships. He touched not only the people he met. He touched their souls, their hearts, their entire lives.

Born on July 22, 1969, in Ephrata, he was a graduate of Ephrata High School, Class of 1987.

Tim, as he used to say about himself, was a “straight C-D student in High School,” although every report card said he “could be a straight A student if he applied himself.” It might have not happened in high school, but he did apply himself, so much so that he became an A+ human being.

At noon on July 16, 2019, after a difficult battle with cancer, Tim left our world and the world lost a loving, principled, honorable man who knew how to love and live. He was 49.

Tim is survived by his daughter: Molly Neidigh; his mother: Avis Gingrich; his father: Terry Neidigh; his brother: Ronald Neidigh (wife Jenny); his sister: Elena Neidigh; his nieces: Brittany Neidigh and Avery Santoro; and his nephews: Austin Neidigh and Jonathon Steff.

Services were held July 19 at Johnson Funeral Home, in Moss Bluff, Lake Charles, La., with Rev. Rocky Istre officiating. He was interred at Prien Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, please donate to the Harbor Foundation, online at harborfoundation.com.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at johnsonfuneralhome.net.