Timothy V. Kashner Sr., 55, Warwick H.S. grad, Army vet, father of five, was a truck driver

Timothy V. Kashner Sr., 55, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center.

He was the loving husband of Lisa Ann (Shank) Kashner and the son of Darlene Kashner Stoner.

Timothy is also survived by five children: Anthony Kashner, Timothy Kashner Jr., Amanda Kashner (companion Mitch DeHart), Derek Smith, and Jared Smith (companion Tia Bryson); six grandchildren: Braydon Kashner, Austin Smith, Chloe Lesher, Aaliyah Watson, Addelyn Smith, and Connor Smith; half-sister: Evelyn; Uncle Vernon and Aunt Barbara; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather: Carl Stoner; father: Benjamin Martin; grandmother: Lorraine Repass; and half-siblings: Sonny, Marlene, and Mike.

Tim was born in Lititz, and was a Warwick High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Army as a Cavalry Scout, and worked as a truck driver for various local trucking companies.

Memorial services, officiated by Pastor J. David Brubaker, were held at Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.

