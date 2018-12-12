- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Tina M. Hackman, 60, medical coder, avid decorator, loving mother and grandmother
Tina M. Hackman, 60, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Maple Farm.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Robert and Patricia (Erb) Ream, and was raised by Mary Ream.
Tina was a member of the Ephrata Church of the Brethren. She worked for many years as a medical coder for various offices until her early 40s, when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. After her diagnosis, she took full advantage of the opportunity to spend more time with her family. She loved decorating, flower gardening, watching movies, swimming, traveling and playing board games. Tina was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her mother, Mary, she is survived by two sons: Chad M., husband of Linda Hackman; Eric J. Hackman; five grandchildren; four siblings: Carmella Koppey, Cory Hansen, Mark Burkholder and Steve Burkholder.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Matthew D. Hackman; and a brother: Robert “Butch” Ream Jr.
Services were held Dec. 11 at Parkview Mennonite Church, 57 E. Church St., Reamstown, with Pastor John Rutt officiating. Interment was in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
J. Barry ‘Birch’ Kachel, 84, Firecracker 5-mile Run founder
J. Barry “Birch” Kachel, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Bessieann Rabuck, 83, worked for Sen. Noah Wenger, active in local Republican party
Bessieann Rabuck, 83, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, Dec....
-
Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, EHS grad, HVAC technician, past president of East Cocalico Lions Club
Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Gerrie Mae Brown, 88, W.W. Moyer and Gerber retiree, ECH volunteer, active at her church
Gerrie Mae Brown, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Tina M. Hackman, 60, medical coder, avid decorator, loving mother and grandmother
Tina M. Hackman, 60, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Christopher T. Riggle, 50, Denver, survived by four children, avid motorcyclist, Philly sports fan
Christopher T. Riggle, 50, of Denver, passed away Tuesday, Dec....
-
Betty J. Wolf, 90, CHS grad, Bollman Hat worker, active at Mellingers Lutheran Church
Betty J. Wolf, 90, of Ephrata, formerly of Schoeneck, passed...
-
J. Barry ‘Birch’ Kachel, 84, Firecracker 5-mile Run founder
J. Barry “Birch” Kachel, 84, of Ephrata, passed away...
-
Bessieann Rabuck, 83, worked for Sen. Noah Wenger, active in local Republican party
Bessieann Rabuck, 83, of Akron, passed away on Sunday,...
-
Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, EHS grad, HVAC technician, past president of East Cocalico Lions Club
Robert L. Weaver Jr., 69, of Ephrata, passed away...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Hanna says:
-
Stefanie says:
-
Luis C Banda says: