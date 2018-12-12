Home   >   Obituaries   >   Tina M. Hackman, 60, medical coder, avid decorator, loving mother and grandmother

Tina M. Hackman, 60, medical coder, avid decorator, loving mother and grandmother

By on December 12, 2018

Tina M. Hackman, 60, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Maple Farm.

She was born in Ephrata to the late Robert and Patricia (Erb) Ream, and was raised by Mary Ream.

Tina was a member of the Ephrata Church of the Brethren. She worked for many years as a medical coder for various offices until her early 40s, when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. After her diagnosis, she took full advantage of the opportunity to spend more time with her family. She loved decorating, flower gardening, watching movies, swimming, traveling and playing board games. Tina was a loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her mother, Mary, she is survived by two sons: Chad M., husband of Linda Hackman; Eric J. Hackman; five grandchildren; four siblings: Carmella Koppey, Cory Hansen, Mark Burkholder and Steve Burkholder.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Matthew D. Hackman; and a brother: Robert “Butch” Ream Jr.

Services were held Dec. 11 at Parkview Mennonite Church, 57 E. Church St., Reamstown, with Pastor John Rutt officiating. Interment was in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

