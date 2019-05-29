Titus N. Weaver, 89, farmer and livestock hauler, father to six, member of Springville Mennonite

Titus N. Weaver, 89, formerly of Wabash Road, Ephrata, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Fairmount Homes, where he had been a resident for four months.

Born Feb. 27, 1930, he was the son of the late Elmer and Anna (Nolt) Weaver, and was the husband of the late Lizzie W. (Hurst) Weaver, who preceded him in death on Nov. 12, 2015.

A lifelong resident of Ephrata, Titus was a farmer and involved in livestock hauling for many years. He was a member of Springville Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).

Surviving are four sons: Glenn, husband of Irene (Zimmerman) Weaver; Paul, husband of Ada Mae (Weaver) Weaver; Melvin, husband of Alma (Martin) Weaver; Kenneth, husband of Darlene (Hurst) Weaver, all of Ephrata; two daughters: Esther, wife of Harold Sensenig of Shippensburg; Janet, wife of Jason Groff of Stevens; 29 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister: Mary N. Weaver of New Holland; and two brothers-in-law: Rufus Nolt of Lititz; and Lyman Sensenig, husband of Edna of Stevens.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson; a great-granddaughter; a brother: Isaac Weaver; and six sisters: Emma Garman, Nora Wenger, Anna Sauder, Alma Kurtz, Bernice Nolt and Ada Sensenig.

Services were held May 23 at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, Lititz, and Springville Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.