Vera (Erb) Gunselman, 91, long-time Ephrata resident, RN at ECH, realtor, card player, traveler
Vera Laverne (Erb) Gunselman, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Ephrata Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster County of late Samuel and Beulah (Hackman) Erb, and was the wife of the late John H Gunselman, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. John died in 2015. She is also predeceased by a brother: Arthur Erb.
Vera graduated from Ephrata High School, Class of 1944; and from Lancaster General Hospital, earning an R.N. in 1947. She worked many years as a registered nurse at Ephrata hospital and in several local doctors’ offices and clinics. She later worked part time at the Denver and Maple Farms nursing homes. In addition, she served the community as a licensed realtor.
She enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle. She was very crafty with making woolen braided rugs. She loved to travel and visited many countries. Over the years she had two German shorthair dogs. She and her husband spent many happy winters in Panama City Beach, Fla. But most of all, she cared very deeply for her friends and family.
She is survived by six children: John H Gunselman married to Kim (Hyonchi) of Fredericksburg, Va.; Teresa A. (Gunselman) Caruthers of Ephrata; Dr. Joseph G., married to Rebecca (Greer) of Spokane, Wash.; James P., married to Kate Ogara of Mount Airy; David G., married to Sue (Schannauer) of Ephrata; and Joan M., married to Mark Wicks of Strausstown; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Keystone Villa, where she spent two-and-a-half happy years, Ephrata WellSpan Hospital, and Asera Care Hospice for the care they gave Vera.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
