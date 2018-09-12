- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Vera Mae Lefever, 89, Akron, retired corrections officer, enjoyed beach, telling family stories
Vera Mae Lefever, 89, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at Hershey Medical Center.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1929, in Lawtey, Fla., to the late Robert W. and Lomie (Loadholtz) Mosley, and was the wife of the late Isaac K. Lefever, who passed away in 2016.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Denver, and formerly of Grace United Methodist Church of Lawtey, Fla.
Vera was a retired corrections officer for the Florida Department of Corrections. She was an active person with many friends with whom she shared many good times. She was always up for anything, especially going to the Florida beaches and amusement parks with her grandchildren. You could always find her on a carousel. She loved telling family stories and passing on family traditions, golfing, playing cards and cooking.
Vera is survived by two sons: Robert Dyal of Kissimee, Fla.; Gregory Dyal of St. Louis, Mo.; a daughter: Leonette Lafleur of Akron; a stepson: Bill Lefever of Ephrata; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth St., Akron, followed by funeral services at noon with Pastor Michael Roney officiating. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Vera requested memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter, Suite E-201 1100 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, in memory of her late husband Ike.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
