- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Verna E. Snyder, 89, EASD cafeteria, Doneckers worker, enjoyed reading, baking, family time
Verna E. Snyder, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Martindale to the late Cloyd and Margaret (Geist) Fry, and was the wife of the late Paul B. Snyder, who passed away in 2014.
Verna was a member of Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stevens. During her working years, she worked in the cafeteria in the Ephrata Area School District, Doneckers, and helped her husband with auctions. Verna was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lititz and enjoyed reading and baking. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She is survived by a son: Michael, husband of Renea Harnish Snyder of Lancaster; a daughter: Christine Remlinger, wife of Merv Hill of Ephrata; three grandchildren: Meagan Sotirokos; Connor and Paige Snyder; and a great-grandson: George Sotirokos.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brother:, Harold and Richard Fry; and her sisters: Dorothy Andes, Mildred Slabach, Margaret Roper, Helen Eberly, Marian Zell, Thelma Stahl, and infant sister, Betty Fry.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff at Ephrata Manor for the excellent care Verna received during her stay.
Services were held Nov. 12 in the Donecker Chapel at Ephrata Manor, with Chaplain Ed Dickel and her nephew, Pastor Thomas Auker, officiating. Interment took place in Mellingers Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Verna’s memory may be made to Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522; or Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA 17578.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes,Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Warm Up and Get Cozy at The Log Cabin
With a warm fire blazing in the fireplace and candlelight...
- Posted November 16, 2018
- 0
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Relocates Ephrata Location
The offices of Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky are more convenient...
- Posted November 16, 2018
- 0
-
Mary Ann Schlott, 86, secretary, homemaker, Akron COB member, mother of three
Mary Ann Schlott, 86, of Lititz, formerly of East Earl,...
-
Fern A. Frantz, 89, Swamp Lutheran member, enjoyed cooking, devoted to family and friends
Fern A. Frantz, 89, of Richland, passed away on Tuesday,...
-
Galen W. Crouse, 88, award-winning dairy farmer, Len Lyn Farms breeder, played ice hockey
Galen W. Crouse, 88, passed away at Moravian Manor, Lititz,...
-
Doris Eleanor Schaub, 89, Prudential computer analyst, Ten Thousand Villages volunteer, Lioness
Doris Eleanor Schaub, 89, of Stevens, formerly of Brownstown, Lancaster,...
-
Gloria G. Burkhart, 67, Oregon Dairy worker, Friendly Circle member, enjoyed traveling
Gloria G. Burkhart, 67, of Akron died on Monday, Nov....
-
Warm Up and Get Cozy at The Log Cabin
With a warm fire blazing in the fireplace and...
- November 16, 2018
- 0
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Relocates Ephrata Location
The offices of Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky are more...
- November 16, 2018
- 0
-
Mary Ann Schlott, 86, secretary, homemaker, Akron COB member, mother of three
Mary Ann Schlott, 86, of Lititz, formerly of East...
- November 14, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Yoder says:
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says: