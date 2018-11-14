Home   >   Obituaries   >   Verna E. Snyder, 89, EASD cafeteria, Doneckers worker, enjoyed reading, baking, family time

Verna E. Snyder, 89, EASD cafeteria, Doneckers worker, enjoyed reading, baking, family time

By on November 14, 2018

Verna E. Snyder, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Ephrata Manor.

She was born in Martindale to the late Cloyd and Margaret (Geist) Fry, and was the wife of the late Paul B. Snyder, who passed away in 2014.

Verna was a member of Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stevens. During her working years, she worked in the cafeteria in the Ephrata Area School District, Doneckers, and helped her husband with auctions. Verna was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lititz and enjoyed reading and baking. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by a son: Michael, husband of Renea Harnish Snyder of Lancaster; a daughter: Christine Remlinger, wife of Merv Hill of Ephrata; three grandchildren: Meagan Sotirokos; Connor and Paige Snyder; and a great-grandson: George Sotirokos.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brother:, Harold and Richard Fry; and her sisters: Dorothy Andes, Mildred Slabach, Margaret Roper, Helen Eberly, Marian Zell, Thelma Stahl, and infant sister, Betty Fry.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff at Ephrata Manor for the excellent care Verna received during her stay.

Services were held Nov. 12 in the Donecker Chapel at Ephrata Manor, with Chaplain Ed Dickel and her nephew, Pastor Thomas Auker, officiating. Interment took place in Mellingers Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Verna’s memory may be made to Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522; or Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA 17578.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes,Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *