Verna Ruth Detwiler, 88, Science Press proofreader, played several instruments, enjoyed baking
Verna Ruth (McCahan) Detwiler, 88, a resident at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg, formerly of Glasgow and Ephrata, was called home to Heaven Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born in Antis Township daughter of the late Walter Roy and Essie Mae (Jackson) Benn. In 1952 she married Grant L. McCahan, and he preceded her in death in May 2000. She then married Earl O. Detwiler in 2001.
Surviving are her husband: Earl; four children: Jean Cody, Dennis (Dana) McCahan, Darlene Gamber, and David (Tammie) McCahan; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a brother: George Benn; and a sister: Pearl Campbell.
Verna was a 1948 graduate of Bellwood-Antis High School where she was class valedictorian. She retired as a proofreader and page checker at Science Press, Ephrata.
Verna was a member of Nazarene Church, Philipsburg. She loved to sing, and enjoyed playing the saxophone, piano and violin. She always had great sweets baked and ready for the grandchildren to enjoy.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, at Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Bellwood. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, the Rev. Timothy Goss officiating. Interment will be at Blair Memorial Park, Antis Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contribution in Verna’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.
Arrangements by Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Bellwood. Condolences may be posted to russinfuneralhome.com.
