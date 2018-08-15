Vesta G. Weaver, 87, long-time director of Ephrata Area Social Services

Vesta G. Weaver, of Ephrata, passed away on her 87th birthday, Aug. 12, 2018, at her home after a long illness.

She was born in Ephrata to the late Samuel H. and Ruth (Witmyer) Gehr, and was the wife of Lloyd W. Weaver, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage.

Vesta was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene where she taught adult Sunday school, was the missionary president and served on the church board for many years. Vesta was instrumental in starting Ephrata Area Social Services where she served as director for more than 25 years.

She was a judge of elections for Ephrata Township, secretary on the Ephrata Township zoning board and a volunteer for the Salvation Army for many years. She loved to travel and her family was everything to her.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five children: Doug, husband of Kathy (Mellinger) Weaver of Ephrata; Brad, husband of Connie (Winn) Weaver of Ephrata; Valerie Weaver of Ephrata; Sam, husband of Melodie (Gilbert) Weaver of Ephrata; Keli, wife of Jay Young of Ephrata; a daughter-in-law: Pam (Meckley), wife of the late Fred Weaver of Ephrata; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother: Samuel H. Jr., husband of Joanne (Beam) Gehr of Wellsboro.

In addition to her parents and son, she was preceded in death by two sisters: infant Paulette Gehr and Patricia Collins.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 16, from 9 to 10 a.m., at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m., with Rev. Dr. B.W. Hambrick officiating. Interment will take place in the Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Vesta’s memory may be made to Ephrata Area Social Services, 227 N. State St., Ephrata, PA, 17522; or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be offered at stradlingfuneralhome.com.