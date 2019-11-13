Home   >   Obituaries   >   Viola B. Redcay, 100, co-owned Philco Appliance, St. John’s member, enjoyed card clubs

Viola B. Redcay, 100, co-owned Philco Appliance, St. John’s member, enjoyed card clubs

By on November 13, 2019

Viola B. Redcay, of Manheim, formerly of Stevens, in her 100th year, passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Viola was a daughter of the late Sherman F. and Ada Mae (Brown) Kessler, and the wife of Earl Redcay Jr., until his passing in 2009.

Viola was a co-owner of the Philco Appliance store in Denver for over 20 years. She was a former member of the Denver Woman’s Club, the Green Valley Country Club Ladies Auxiliary, and enjoyed card clubs. Viola was a member of St. John’s UCC church in Denver. She has happily resided with her granddaughter, Deanna, in Manheim for the past nine years. She loved her family most of all. Her vibrant smile and sweet presence will be missed.

Viola is survived by five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son: Floyd K. Sensenig; daughter: Jeanette Sensenig; eight siblings; and four grandchildren.

Services were held Nov. 11 at St. John’s UCC Church, Denver. Interment followed at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to St. John’s UCC Church, 659 S. 4th St, Denver, PA 17517.

Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown. Condolences and memories may be posted at goodfuneral.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *