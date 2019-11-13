Viola B. Redcay, 100, co-owned Philco Appliance, St. John’s member, enjoyed card clubs
Viola B. Redcay, of Manheim, formerly of Stevens, in her 100th year, passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Viola was a daughter of the late Sherman F. and Ada Mae (Brown) Kessler, and the wife of Earl Redcay Jr., until his passing in 2009.
Viola was a co-owner of the Philco Appliance store in Denver for over 20 years. She was a former member of the Denver Woman’s Club, the Green Valley Country Club Ladies Auxiliary, and enjoyed card clubs. Viola was a member of St. John’s UCC church in Denver. She has happily resided with her granddaughter, Deanna, in Manheim for the past nine years. She loved her family most of all. Her vibrant smile and sweet presence will be missed.
Viola is survived by five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son: Floyd K. Sensenig; daughter: Jeanette Sensenig; eight siblings; and four grandchildren.
Services were held Nov. 11 at St. John’s UCC Church, Denver. Interment followed at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to St. John’s UCC Church, 659 S. 4th St, Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown. Condolences and memories may be posted at goodfuneral.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
East Cocalico votes on Drug Task Force resolution
On Nov. 7, the East Cocalico board of supervisors voted...
-
Denver council agrees to negotiation of handbill issues
The proposed handbill ordinance did not come up for a...
-
Mission accomplished
Groff retiring from ENB after 52 years; forged plan to...
-
Twp. proposes .1-mill tax hike
The Ephrata Township Board of Supervisors approved the township’s preliminary...
-
Ephrata Kmart will be closing
Ephrata Kmart, 1127 S. State St., is scheduled to close...
-
Jan Prins, 85, Navy vet, Gulf manager, Prins Photography owner, musician, traveler
Jan Prins, 85, of Reamstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5,...
-
Viola B. Redcay, 100, co-owned Philco Appliance, St. John’s member, enjoyed card clubs
Viola B. Redcay, of Manheim, formerly of Stevens, in her...
-
East Cocalico votes on Drug Task Force resolution
On Nov. 7, the East Cocalico board of supervisors...
-
Denver council agrees to negotiation of handbill issues
The proposed handbill ordinance did not come up for...
-
Mission accomplished
Groff retiring from ENB after 52 years; forged plan...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Patrick Burns says:
-
Michael C Upton says:
-
Gregory Paulson says: