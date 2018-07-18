Home   >   Obituaries   >   W. Randall Kegerise, Married 67 years, Wickes Lumber manager, active Mason, and at church

W. Randall Kegerise, Denver, passed away at home July 9, 2018.

Born Nov. 3, 1930 in Denver, to the late Warren and Elva (Becker) Kegerise, he was the husband of Evelyn (Gehman) Kegerise, with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage June 16, 2018.

Randy was employed at Wickes Lumber as an inventory/purchasing manager for 39 years. He was an active member of Ephrata Lodge #665 (served as Worshipful Master) Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Reading Scottish Rite, Rajah Shrine and Children’s Dyslexia Center of Lancaster, where he served for 14 years, four as vice president and four as president. He received the honor of a 33º A.A.S.P. Mason on Sept. 28, 1999. He was an active member of St. John’s UCC, Denver, where he held various positions within the church throughout his 73-year membership.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by a brother: Gene Kegerise; daughter-in-law: Vickie Kegerise; and grandson: Keith Hepfer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Susan Hepfer (husband Charles); Kim Randall; Noel (wife Lori); Peter; Heidi McDonough (husband John); and Jon (wife Jill); grandchildren: Corey Hepfer, Artis and Martin Kegerise, Melissa and Shawn Burky (wife Heather), Jon Randall and Benjamin Kegerise; great-grandchildren: Bryce and Everett Burky; brother: Craig Kegerise; and sister: Colleen Hornberger (husband Phillip).

Services and Masonic services were held July 14 at St. John’s UCC, Denver. Interment was in Fairview Cemetery Annex. Pastor Brad Haws officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Randy’s memory may be made to Children’s Dyslexia Center of Lancaster, 213 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603; or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

