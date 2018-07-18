- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
- Carrying a tune into the future ♫♪
- Free acappella concert April 2
- Local girls share ‘Show Boat’ spotlight
- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
W. Randall Kegerise, Married 67 years, Wickes Lumber manager, active Mason, and at church
W. Randall Kegerise, Denver, passed away at home July 9, 2018.
Born Nov. 3, 1930 in Denver, to the late Warren and Elva (Becker) Kegerise, he was the husband of Evelyn (Gehman) Kegerise, with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage June 16, 2018.
Randy was employed at Wickes Lumber as an inventory/purchasing manager for 39 years. He was an active member of Ephrata Lodge #665 (served as Worshipful Master) Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Reading Scottish Rite, Rajah Shrine and Children’s Dyslexia Center of Lancaster, where he served for 14 years, four as vice president and four as president. He received the honor of a 33º A.A.S.P. Mason on Sept. 28, 1999. He was an active member of St. John’s UCC, Denver, where he held various positions within the church throughout his 73-year membership.
In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by a brother: Gene Kegerise; daughter-in-law: Vickie Kegerise; and grandson: Keith Hepfer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Susan Hepfer (husband Charles); Kim Randall; Noel (wife Lori); Peter; Heidi McDonough (husband John); and Jon (wife Jill); grandchildren: Corey Hepfer, Artis and Martin Kegerise, Melissa and Shawn Burky (wife Heather), Jon Randall and Benjamin Kegerise; great-grandchildren: Bryce and Everett Burky; brother: Craig Kegerise; and sister: Colleen Hornberger (husband Phillip).
Services and Masonic services were held July 14 at St. John’s UCC, Denver. Interment was in Fairview Cemetery Annex. Pastor Brad Haws officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Randy’s memory may be made to Children’s Dyslexia Center of Lancaster, 213 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603; or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Sunrise to Sunset at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
Could anything be more beautiful than the sun shining at...
-
Hoffman Computer Associates: For All Your Computer Needs
Did you get a new computer? Do you need some...
-
Com-casting to a wider audience?
Comcast will extend its operations from a point south of...
-
Shop at the Whistle Stop this Saturday
The Whistle Stop Night Market in downtown Ephrata is the...
-
Ten Thousand Villages looks forward while embracing its past
In 1946, Akron’s Edna Byler returned from a trip to...
-
You can always bank on Santa
Kris Kringle will once again land at ENB, but greet...
-
Community steps up for injured coach
As the Ephrata Chryslers American Legion team was cruising toward...
-
Sunrise to Sunset at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
Could anything be more beautiful than the sun shining...
-
Hoffman Computer Associates: For All Your Computer Needs
Did you get a new computer? Do you need...
-
Com-casting to a wider audience?
Comcast will extend its operations from a point south...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Sherry Daye Stewart says:
-
Susan E Rollman says: