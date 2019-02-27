Home   >   Obituaries   >   Walter ‘Joe’ F. Benning, 85, Science Press retiree, member of OMPH, enjoyed dining out, Steelers

February 27, 2019

Walter “Joe” F. Benning, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Millvale to the late Daniel and Agnes (Fredrick) Benning, and was the husband of Beverly A. (Bartkins) Benning, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.

A member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Walter was a printer for Science Press for 40 years before retiring and worked for Manheim Auto Auction for 15 years. He was a lifelong Steelers fan and enjoyed golfing. He loved to dine out and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by three children: Joyce (Joy) A. Benning-Page; Jeff J., husband of Carol Benning; Sandra J., wife of Dale Anderson; three grandchildren: Myranda R. Wagner, Caleb W. Wagner, Mikayla J. Benning; two sisters: Eleanor Williams, Virginia Andrews; and a brother: Edward Benning.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11 a.m. at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, with the Rev. Fr. John J. McLoughlin, C.SS.R officiating. Final commendation and farewell will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Walter’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

  1. Debbie Painter-Benning

    February 27, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    My dear dear brother in law … you always were a gentleman and treated me with such kindness . I will miss you terribly ..
    your sister in law Debbie Painter- Benning

