Wanda K. Rutt, 79, ECH delivery room nurse, active in community, enjoyed bingo, Cowboys

Wanda K. (Rahll) Rutt, 79, of Akron, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

She was born in Lancaster to the late Thomas J. and Helen (Beard) Rahll, and was the wife of the late Donald K. Rutt, who passed away in 2006.

She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church.

Wanda was a registered nurse in the delivery room of Ephrata Community Hospital from 1960 to 1973, then the nurse at Lancaster Career and Technology Center in Brownstown from 1983 to 2004, and finally the director of nursing at Blue Bell Nursing Home. She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1957 and St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1960. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and bingo. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys.

She was a member of the Ephrata Lodge B.P.O. Elks #1933, Cocalico Post #3376 VFW, Ephrata Amvets Post #136, Cloister Post #429, American Legion, and Hogs & Heroes.

Wanda is survived by two sons: Michael Patrick Rutt, companion of Cynthia Mellinger; Shawn Steven, husband of Leslie (Summers) Rutt, both of Ephrata; three grandchildren: Tonya Louise, wife of Chris Lane; Branden Steven, husband of Lindsey (Ferber) Rutt; and Dusten Patrick Rutt;and a great-grandson: Emmett Lane.

Services were held July 2 at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ephrata, with the Rev. Father John J. McLoughlin, C.SS.R. as celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell was in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wanda’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.