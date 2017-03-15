- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
Wanda M. Long, 59, Fairmount Homes nurse, Brass Rail bartender, collected gnomes
Wanda M. Long, 59, of Ephrata, formerly of Lititz, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Lancaster General Hospital.
She was a bartender at Brass Rail, and went on to be a nurse at Fairmount Homes, where she was employed for 25 years. She loved to collect chickens and gnomes.
Wanda is survived by her mother: Lillian Hess of Stevens; two sons: William R. Long of Ephrata, and Randall S. Long of Denver; two grandchildren: Austin Long of Ephrata, and Currina Long of Parksburg; three great-grandchildren: Jaylynn, Hunter, and Jena; four sisters: Rocklyn, wife of Hobert Trent; Tena, wife of Jack Jones, Ephrata; Jean Marie, wife of Brent Burkholder, Ephrata; and Angel Steif of Ephrata; and three brothers: Randall Reese of Stevens; George Reese, husband of Linda, Ephrata; and Donald Hess.
Wanda was very thankful for all the people that were there for her in her time of need. James D. Carter, her fiancé, passed on Oct. 11, 2016. They are together in peace now. Miss you, Mom. You’re in our hearts forever.
A memorial will be held Sunday, March 19, at 5 p.m. at Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust St., Denver.
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Reading, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
One Comment
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Latest News
-
Sooner (perhaps) than later: Cocalico school taxes may increase in short term
A draft spending plan proposed by Cocalico School District officials...
-
A sweet read: Adamstown Area Library helps man realize his dream
When a Brecknock Township resident asked Kathy Thren, Adamstown Area...
- Posted March 15, 2017
- 1
-
Not so sound: Stoudtburg residents bring noise concerns to Adamstown meeting
Residents concerned with noise issues in Stoudtburg Village sounded off...
-
Forbidden planets, rock ‘n’ roll and Shakespeare at Cocalico
If any of the words that appear in the title...
-
Micah Martin named National Merit finalist
Micah Martin, an Ephrata High School senior, has been named...
-
Concerns raised over decline in taxable properties in boro
Ephrata Borough Planning Commission member David Hunt expressed concern that...
-
Stella! Winter’s final roar?
Late snow storm, biggest of season, shuts down area They...
-
Sooner (perhaps) than later: Cocalico school taxes may increase in short term
A draft spending plan proposed by Cocalico School District...
- March 15, 2017
- 0
-
A sweet read: Adamstown Area Library helps man realize his dream
When a Brecknock Township resident asked Kathy Thren, Adamstown...
- March 15, 2017
- 1
-
Not so sound: Stoudtburg residents bring noise concerns to Adamstown meeting
Residents concerned with noise issues in Stoudtburg Village sounded...
- March 15, 2017
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Editor says:
-
Lydia says:
-
Lydia
March 17, 2017 at 9:23 pm
Billy and Randy I’m so sorry! I so loved working with your Mom at Fairmount so many great memories. Hope you guys are doing well.
Love you! Lydia