Wanda M. Long, 59, Fairmount Homes nurse, Brass Rail bartender, collected gnomes

By on March 15, 2017
Wanda M. Long, 59, of Ephrata, formerly of Lititz, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Lancaster General Hospital.

She was a bartender at Brass Rail, and went on to be a nurse at Fairmount Homes, where she was employed for 25 years. She loved to collect chickens and gnomes.

Wanda is survived by her mother: Lillian Hess of Stevens; two sons: William R. Long of Ephrata, and Randall S. Long of Denver; two grandchildren: Austin Long of Ephrata, and Currina Long of Parksburg; three great-grandchildren: Jaylynn, Hunter, and Jena; four sisters: Rocklyn, wife of Hobert Trent; Tena, wife of Jack Jones, Ephrata; Jean Marie, wife of Brent Burkholder, Ephrata; and Angel Steif of Ephrata; and three brothers: Randall Reese of Stevens; George Reese, husband of Linda, Ephrata; and Donald Hess.

Wanda was very thankful for all the people that were there for her in her time of need. James D. Carter, her fiancé, passed on Oct. 11, 2016. They are together in peace now. Miss you, Mom. You’re in our hearts forever.

A memorial will be held Sunday, March 19, at 5 p.m. at Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust St., Denver.

John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Reading, handled the arrangements.

  1. Lydia

    March 17, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Billy and Randy I’m so sorry! I so loved working with your Mom at Fairmount so many great memories. Hope you guys are doing well.
    Love you! Lydia

