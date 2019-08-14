Warren M. Hackman, 61, EHS grad, president/co-owner of New Holland Apparel, enjoyed scuba diving

Warren M. Hackman, 61, of Akron, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Ephrata to Elaine (Fake) Hackman and the late Lloyd R. Hackman, and was the husband of Wendy Melissa (Castillo) Hackman.

Warren was a 1975 graduate of Ephrata High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Philadelphia College of Textile & Sciences. He was president and co-owner of New Holland Apparel. He served on the board of directors of the Hamilton Club of Lancaster, and the Maquila Association of Honduras.

Warren was an outstanding devoted father and husband. His hobbies included travel, scuba diving, hunting, fishing, flying, and car collecting.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by three children: Samira M., Emma G., and Gianna B. Hackman; five siblings: Suzanne H.K., wife of Randy Morgan; M. Louise, wife of Kenneth Hess; David L., husband of Amy (Cardina) Hackman; Annette, wife of Christopher Radcliffe; and Christine, wife of Steve Myers.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m., at The Brownstone Manor, Corner of Broad and Orange Streets, Lititz. Parking is available at Lititz Mutual Insurance, 2 N. Broad St., Lititz.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions in Warren’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society, at cancer.org.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.