Wilbur I. Bauder, 90, Korean War vet, dental lab tech, Ephrata Rotary, Elks, Amvets member

Wilbur I. Bauder, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, passed away in his 90th year on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Lancashire Hall.

He was born in Terre Hill to the late Irvin and Vera (Snader) Bauder, and was the husband of Elaine Fay (Lied) Bauder, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.

Wilbur was a dental lab technician. He was a member of Ephrata Rotary, Ephrata Amvets Post #136, and the Ephrata Lodge B.P.O. Elks #1933. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.

In addition to his wife, Wilbur is survived by a son: Jeffrey A., husband of Cathleen (Sweigart) Bauder of Lititz; a daughter: Tammy, wife of Joseph Seguin of Columbia; two grandchildren: Jason Bauder and Michelle Shimp; three great-grandchildren: Brandon and Alan Shimp, Jaelynn Bauder, and a sister: Nancy Peachey of Ephrata.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions in Wilbur’s memory may be made to Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.