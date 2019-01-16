William (Bill) L. Koch, 94, honored WWII vet, V.F. Weaver worker, was avid vegetable gardener
William (Bill) L. Koch, 94, of Lebanon, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Stoneridge Towne Centre in Myerstown.
He was born in Plowville (Berks County) to the late Paul and Emma Pearl (McGowan) Koch, and raised by his paternal grandparents, Samuel B. and Clara (McGinnis) Koch.
Bill was in the U.S. Army for three years during World War II. He served in the European Theater and entered Europe across the Beach at Normandy, France. He was a truck driver for the famous Red Ball Express and delivered infantrymen, paratroopers, ammunition, and supplies to the frontlines, including the Battle of the Bulge. He reported being fired upon during his time in Europe, but fortunately he was never wounded.
In 2009, Bill’s service to the USA was recognized by him being inducted into the Honorable Order of Saint Christopher, a prestigious transportation-related designation that was conferred upon him by the U.S. Army Chief of Transportation, Brigadier General Brian Layer.
When he was honorably discharged after the war, Bill returned to Pennsylvania where he met and later married Mary J. Eberly. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in January 2018. Mary passed away in October 2018.
Bill is survived by three sons: Thomas R., husband of Jane (Christ) Koch; William P. Koch; David J., husband of Cynthia (Bowers) Koch; a daughter: Donna M., wife of Dennis Schonewetter of New York; 14 grandchildren ;and 17 great-grandchildren.
Bill taught Sunday school at Fivepointville Bible Church and enjoyed distributing Bibles with Gideons International. He was a current member of North Annville Bible Church.
Bill was a mechanic by trade and later worked for Victor F. Weaver, Inc. in New Holland for many years as a maintenance supervisor before his retirement in 1986. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed using his handyman skills to help his family and friends with various projects. In addition, he was an avid vegetable gardener and continued this hobby through the summer of 2018.
Services were held Jan. 15 at Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata, with Pastor Todd Shoemaker officiating. Interment was in the Center Union Cemetery, East Earl.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of William L. Koch to Gideons International. Mail donations to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, or donate online at gideons.org/donate.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
