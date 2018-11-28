Home   >   Obituaries   >   William C. Knight Sr., 64, self-employed builder, enjoyed woodcarving, outdoorsman

By on November 28, 2018

William “Bill” C. Knight Sr., 64, of Ephrata, and formerly of Curwinsville, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.

Bill was born in Altoona, son of the late Dorothy Helen Turner. He was the loving husband of Hope E. (Grumblatt) Knight. They were to celebrate 43 years of marriage on Jan. 17, 2019.

Bill worked as a self-employed builder. He loved arts, crafts, woodcarving, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Most of all, Bill loved his family and spending time with them. Family always came first.

In addition to his wife, Hope; Bill is survived by three children: Amanda F. Knight of Ephrata; William “Billy” C. Knight Jr., husband of Shelby (Kleinfelter) Knight, of West Sunbury; and Stephanie H. Knight-Flory of West Sunbury; and three grandchildren: Kiersyn, Liana, and Carter Knight.

Private graveside funeral services will be held at Memory Gardens in East Cocalico Township.

Services were under the care of Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata. To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

