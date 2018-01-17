William Earl Allen, 87, Korea vet, district manager for WMATA, Jehovah’s Witness minister

William Earl Allen, 87, of Ephrata, passed away Jan. 11, 2018, with Rosie, his loving wife at his side at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Born in Opelika, Ala., on Aug. 30, 1930, William was the son of Howard Allen and Mary Richardson Allen.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Korean War.

William earned his bachelor of science in engineering from the American Institute, and both his master of science in engineering and doctorate in engineering degrees from Century University.

He worked with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for 10 years as a district manager before his retirement in 1997. William was a minister of the Ephrata Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

William was preceded in death by his parents: Howard and Mary Allen; and one sister: Brenda Allen.

In addition to his wife: Rose M. (Ross) Allen; William is survived by his son: Steven Allen; and daughter: Deborah Robinson, from first wife, Coryye Williams Allen. William is also survived by five sisters and three brothers.

The memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in New Holland with Ron Blackwell officiating on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 3:30 p.m.

