William J. Hartley, 74, father of four, Baer Distributors driver, enjoyed fishing, movies

By on November 15, 2017

William J. Hartley, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at his residence.

He was born in Ephrata to the late William E. and Ruth (Miley) Hartley, and was the husband of Carmela (Buonomo) Hartley.

William was a truck driver for Jake Baer Distributors, and after retirement delivered The Shopping News. He was a graduate of McCaskey High School, Class of 1961. He enjoyed fishing, and watching TV and movies. He also loved rides in his car.

In addition to his wife, William is survived by four sons: William Hartley, John Ventolo, Michael Ventolo; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two brothers: Gary and Tom Hartley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son: Christopher.

Services will be private at the conveniences of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

