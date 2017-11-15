- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
William J. Hartley, 74, father of four, Baer Distributors driver, enjoyed fishing, movies
William J. Hartley, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at his residence.
He was born in Ephrata to the late William E. and Ruth (Miley) Hartley, and was the husband of Carmela (Buonomo) Hartley.
William was a truck driver for Jake Baer Distributors, and after retirement delivered The Shopping News. He was a graduate of McCaskey High School, Class of 1961. He enjoyed fishing, and watching TV and movies. He also loved rides in his car.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by four sons: William Hartley, John Ventolo, Michael Ventolo; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two brothers: Gary and Tom Hartley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son: Christopher.
Services will be private at the conveniences of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Michael Brian Rutt, 39, Ephrata grad, Lockheed Martin software engineer, family was his top priority
Michael Brian Rutt, 39, of Oviedo, Fla., passed away unexpectedly...
-
Steven M. Brown Ph.D, 72, industrial acoustical researcher at Armstrong, active with BS Lions
Steven M. Brown Ph.D, 72, of Ephrata, died on Wednesday,...
-
Dorothy Z. Mitchell, 86, homemaker, Akron COB member, avid reader, beach lover
Dorothy Z. Mitchell, 86, of New Holland, formerly of Ephrata...
-
Robert R. ‘Kuppy’ Kopp, 90, Korea vet, PennDOT driver, Reamstown AA steward, outdoorsman
Robert Richard “Kuppy” Kopp, 90, of Reinholds, passed away on...
-
William J. Hartley, 74, father of four, Baer Distributors driver, enjoyed fishing, movies
William J. Hartley, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday,...
-
George E. Latshaw, 86, Paul S. Kauffman brick mason, outdoorsman, enjoyed NASCAR
George E. Latshaw, 86, of Reinholds, passed away Saturday, Nov....
-
Pauline A. Ulrich, 92, F & M Hat Co. worker, enjoyed gardening, baking, and cooking
Pauline A. Ulrich, 92, of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday,...
-
Michael Brian Rutt, 39, Ephrata grad, Lockheed Martin software engineer, family was his top priority
Michael Brian Rutt, 39, of Oviedo, Fla., passed away...
-
Steven M. Brown Ph.D, 72, industrial acoustical researcher at Armstrong, active with BS Lions
Steven M. Brown Ph.D, 72, of Ephrata, died on...
-
Dorothy Z. Mitchell, 86, homemaker, Akron COB member, avid reader, beach lover
Dorothy Z. Mitchell, 86, of New Holland, formerly of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
dave weaver says:
-
maribeth petery says: