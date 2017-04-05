David H. Kurtz, 67, M.S. Horst owner/operator, restored antique tractors and trucks

David H. Kurtz, 67, of Denver, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Friday, March 31, 2017, at Fairmount Homes.

He was born in Farmersville to the late Elmer B. and Esther B. (Hurst) Kurtz Martin, and was the husband of Cheryl A. (Burkhart) Kurtz, with whom he shared 42 years of marriage.

He was a member of and an usher for Petra Church, New Holland. David was an owner and operator of M.S. Horst, in Leola, where he worked for 50 years, and was a partner for 38 years. He enjoyed restoring antique trucks and tractors and going to his cabin in Tioga County. He had a heart for missions.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by a son: Jeffrey, husband of Gwendolyn Kurtz; two daughters: Jewell, wife of Jerub Dienner; Amy, wife of Andrew Weber; 13 grandchildren; a brother: Gerald, husband of Sharon (Nissley) Kurtz; four sisters: Mary Jane, wife of Dennis Myer; Marian, wife of Kevin Auker; Esther, wife of Kenneth G. Martin; Betty, wife of Darrell Eberly; a sister-in-law: Sharon Kurtz; his stepfather: John Martin; and five stepbrothers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Lester Kurtz.

Services were held April 4 at Petra Church, New Holland, with Pastors Lester Zimmerman, Ken Reinford, and Dennis Myer officiating. Interment was in the Petra Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions in David’s memory may be made to Petra Missions, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, PA, 17557.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.