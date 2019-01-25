Ephrata supports Scratch fundraiser

Thank you so much for your help promoting the benefit! The bad weather stayed away and the community came pouring in. There was a line wrapped around the inside of the building for six hours straight, and a steady flow of people all day. The donation jar was overflowing. They sold out of cupcakes for the first time in their history! Ephrata really knows how to show up for their neighbor! I felt like Mary Bailey at the end of Its A Wonderful Life, watching everyone push through the crowd to empty their pockets out of love. What an incredible day!

Wesley gave all the cupcake flavors dinosaur names (such as T-Rex Triple Chocolate, Stegosaurs Salted Caramel, and Pachycephalosaurus Peanut Butter.) He is obsessed with dinosaurs and can name more than many adults I know, myself included!

Samantha and Tom weren’t able to be there, because they have a brand new baby at home, so I was there all day as their surrogate. I arrived before Scratch opened, and there was already a line. The line remained wrapped around the inside of the building well into the afternoon. They ran out of all baked goods (and ingredients!) by 2 p.m., but kept serving soup, sandwiches, and beverages until 7:30 p.m. I was so honored to stand there all day and witness the community stepping up to support their neighbor like that. We are always at our best when we are coming out for others. It was one of those days that really renews faith in humanity.

“The outpouring of love and support for Wes and our family was absolutely incredible,” said Tom and Samantha Myers. “We cannot thank everyone enough for their incredible generosity. We also wanted to say an extra big thank you to Laura and Scratch Bakes for everything that they did. They are absolutely incredible and we are so lucky to have them in Ephrata!”

Stephanie Cole

Ephrata

