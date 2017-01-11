Ephrata and East Cocalico Police Reports, January 12, 2017

The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:

CRASH: Brandon S. Horning, 23, of the 500 block of Lauschtown Road, Denver, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, DUI, driving under suspension and several traffic violations after a vehicle crash at 1:15 a.m. Nov. 26. An officer attempted to stop Horning’s vehicle for driving without his headlights illuminated. Horning failed to pull over and led officers on a high speed pursuit before crashing his vehicle into a tree in the 300 block of Lauschtown Road in Brecknock Township.

Horning had to be extricated from his vehicle by the Weaverland and Bowmansville fire departments. Horning was taken to the Reading Hospital for his injuries. A subsequent blood test revealed Horning had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.19 percent at the time of the test. It was also discovered that Horning’s driver’s license was suspended for a prior DUI. Horning was later arraigned in front of District Judge Nancy Hamill and released on bail.

VIOLATION: A complaint was received regarding a loose dog in the 400 block of Black Horse Road, East Cocalico Township, at 9:34 a.m. Dec. 25. It was learned that the dog owner was warned previously and was cited with a state Dog Law violation.

WARRANT: A warrant was served on James Scott Otto, 32, at 2 Cardinal Drive, East Cocalico Township, at 9:40 a.m. Dec. 29. He was arraigned by District Judge Nancy Hamill and released on unsecure bail.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to an assault in the 1200 block of West Swartzville Road, East Cocalico Township, at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 2. It was learned that Charles Williams, 25, bit the victim and struck the victim several times with a phone. Williams was taken into custody and assault charges were filed.

The Ephrata Police Department reported the following:

CRASH: Police responded to a vehicle accident in the 700 block of West Route 897, Reinholds, in West Cocalico Township at 5:53 p.m. Jan. 4. Christina Stoltzfus, 44, Denver, turned left in front of an approaching vehicle. Stoltzfus and a passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.