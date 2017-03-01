Home   >   Cocalico   >   Ephrata Police Report, March 2, 2017

The Ephrata Police Department reported the following:

SPEED CHECK: Police conducted a speed compliance check from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 2800 block of North Reading Road (Rt. 272) in Adamstown Borough. The speed along this section of North Reading Road is posted 45 mph and police were able to stop and issue traffic citations to four vehicles with speeds ranging from 61 mph to 68 mph.

PFA VIOLATION: Police charged Justin M. Caverly, 29, Ephrata, with violation of a Protection From Abuse Order (PFA) Feb. 26.

The charge stems from an incident during the morning hours of Feb. 26 in the 800 block of Greenville Road in Denver (West Cocalico Township). Police received information from a female complainant that she had a PFA against Caverly and he apparently made contact with the complainant numerous times, which is in violation of the PFA order.

Caverly was not immediately located following the complaint and on Feb. 27 police obtained a warrant from District Judge Nancy Hamil’s office for Caverly charging him with indirect criminal contempt for violation of the PFA. Caverly turned himself in during the late evening hours of Feb. 27 and he was taken to Lancaster County Central Arraignment to await arraignment on the charge.

The Ephrata Police Department provides coverage for West Cocalico Township and Adamstown.

