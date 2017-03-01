- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
- Downtown diversity
Ephrata Police Report, March 2, 2017
The Ephrata Police Department reported the following:
SPEED CHECK: Police conducted a speed compliance check from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 2800 block of North Reading Road (Rt. 272) in Adamstown Borough. The speed along this section of North Reading Road is posted 45 mph and police were able to stop and issue traffic citations to four vehicles with speeds ranging from 61 mph to 68 mph.
PFA VIOLATION: Police charged Justin M. Caverly, 29, Ephrata, with violation of a Protection From Abuse Order (PFA) Feb. 26.
The charge stems from an incident during the morning hours of Feb. 26 in the 800 block of Greenville Road in Denver (West Cocalico Township). Police received information from a female complainant that she had a PFA against Caverly and he apparently made contact with the complainant numerous times, which is in violation of the PFA order.
Caverly was not immediately located following the complaint and on Feb. 27 police obtained a warrant from District Judge Nancy Hamil’s office for Caverly charging him with indirect criminal contempt for violation of the PFA. Caverly turned himself in during the late evening hours of Feb. 27 and he was taken to Lancaster County Central Arraignment to await arraignment on the charge.
The Ephrata Police Department provides coverage for West Cocalico Township and Adamstown.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Straight line of destruction
Tornado-force 95 mph winds ravage Clay, West Cocalico Townships...
- Posted March 2, 2017
- 0
-
Corner House Grill Opens Just East of Manheim
For three brothers, owning their own restaurant has been a...
-
Tire Consultants: Spring Is Right Around the Corner
It certainly feels like spring, and now’s time to get...
-
Empty space to smarter place
Where once dozens of desktop computers greeted students inside Cocalico...
-
Cocalico Corner: Mr. B and the ‘perfect’ storm
Albert Boscov, 87, the magnetic and energetic retail magnate who...
-
Contestants excited for 11th Iron Chef Cocalico
It’s what’s cookin’!! From left, Brad Dunlap from The Village...
-
East Cocalico Police Report, March 2, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: DUI: Kenneth...
-
Straight line of destruction
Tornado-force 95 mph winds ravage Clay, West Cocalico...
- March 2, 2017
- 0
-
Corner House Grill Opens Just East of Manheim
For three brothers, owning their own restaurant has been...
- March 1, 2017
- 0
-
Tire Consultants: Spring Is Right Around the Corner
It certainly feels like spring, and now’s time to...
- March 1, 2017
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
dreed says:
-
Jan Leidholdt says:
-
Ava Antonia says: