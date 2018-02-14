- Reel Reviews
Zells married 60 years
Ken and Shirley Zell are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this week. They were married Feb. 15, 1958.
They (along with the Broad Street playground) raised seven wonderful children. They spent many years raising their children at their home on South Ninth Street in Akron, and because of that, now live at Gretna Springs in Manheim.
Ken worked many years at Ephrata Diamond Spring Water Company, and still works part time today at Manheim Auto Auction. Shirley worked many years at the snack bar and cafeteria at Ephrata Community Hospital.
They enjoy traveling to their cabin in Potter County and spending time with their seven children; 11 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Ken and Shirley attend Grace E.C. Church in Akron.