Home   >   Social   >   Births   >   Births – Reported Dec. 25, 2019

Births – Reported Dec. 25, 2019

By on December 23, 2019

ANDERTON, Nicholas S. and Candace Bergerson-Anderton, Akron, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.

EBERSOL, Jacob E. and Lizzie (Huyard), New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 15.

ECHTERNACHT, Crystal, and Kevin C. Smith, Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 16.

FISHER, Stephen U. and Annie (King), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 17.

HORNING, Sheldon D. and Krista (Brubaker), Terre Hill, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 12.

KAUFFMAN, Jacob Z. and Liz (King), Paradise, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 14.

REYNOLDS, Lindy, and Matthew S. Patterson, Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 17.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *