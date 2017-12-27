Home   >   Social   >   Births   >   Births – Reported Dec. 27, 2017

BEILER, Emanuel L. and Rebecca (Rheil), Ronks, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 18.

BEILER, John B. and Sadie (Zook), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 22.

BRODE, Christopher M. and Sandra (Conley), Lancaster, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 21.

BRUBAKER, Evan M. and Linda B. (Newswanger), Denver, a daughter, at home, Dec. 20.

FRABLE, Travis E. and Megan (Ernst), Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 16.

HIESTER, Christopher D. and Megan (Lazicki), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 17.

LANTZ, Amos Jay and Rachel (Yoder), Gap, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 20.

LANTZ, Daniel S. and Emma (King), Kinzers, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 22.

MARTIN, Christopher H. and Lucy M. (Hoover), Ephrata, a son, at home, Dec. 23.

MARTIN, Clarence A. and Nanita (Weaver), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 18.

MARTIN, Ivan and Lynette (Weaver), Stevens, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle The Women’s Place, Dec. 22.

MARTIN, John and Janelle (Fox), Denver, a son, at home, Dec. 21.

MILLER, Dana, and Nathan Scott, Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 20.

REIFF, Clifford M. and Beverly (Hoover), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 20.

SCHMITT, James and Meagan Hess, Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 20.

SOMMERS, Steffen A. and Katherine (Alison), Elkhart, Ind., a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 20.

