Births – Reported Dec. 4, 2019

Fifth anniversary for Kole Trupe Toy Drive Thousands of hospitalized children in the region have enjoyed brand... Posted December 4, 2019

Resident frustrated with leaf collection At their Nov. 25 meeting, Denver Council heard from a... Posted December 4, 2019

East Cocalico police chief gets five year contract Police issues dominated the Nov. 21 meeting of the East... Posted December 4, 2019

Gingrich calls it a career Long-time coach announces retirement as season comes to a close... Posted December 4, 2019

Let there be lights! LNP staff writer Erin Negley created this list of four... Posted December 4, 2019

Ephrata fifth-grade students visit EARS Fifth-grade students and teachers paid a visit to the Nov.... Posted December 4, 2019