Births: Reported Feb. 13, 2019
ALSOFI, Hala Aldahan, and Ibrahim Dalo, Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 5.
BARNETT, Jennifer, and Thomas B. Murphy, Elizabethtown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 7.
BEILER, Samuel S. Jr. and Priscilla (Allgyer), Kinzers, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 9.
BEILER, Stevie U. and Miriam (Beiler), Ronks, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 6.
BRUBACKER, Lewis and Lori (Martin), Stevens, a daughter, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, Feb. 1.
BURKHOLDER, Jeff K. and Whitney (Fox), Newmanstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 6.
CARRINGTON, Anthony and Alexis, Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 3.
GREGORIO, Jesse and Natasha (Donnell), Mohnton, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 8.
HAINES, Destiny, and Bryan A. Rohrbaugh, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.
HOOVER, Galen D. and Rosalie (Zimmerman), Womelsdorf, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 2.
HURSH, Clinton and Lisa, Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 3.
LAPP, Paul S. and Emma (Esh), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 9.
LEEKING, Robert M. and Rebecca (DeCamillis), Stevens, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 1.
LEID, Mervin S. and Wilma B. (Nolt), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Feb. 2.
LENER, Desiree, and Brian Hagan, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.
MacMULLEN, Douglas R. and Lindsay (Mack), Wrightsville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 5.
MARTIN, Bruce and Susan (Horst), Ephrata, a son, at home, Feb. 3.
MARTIN, Jolan L. and Joanne M. (Musser), Ephrata, a son, at home, Feb. 5.
MARTIN, Joshua and Sara L. (Eberly), Denver, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 2.
MARTIN, Nevin L. and Janita (Martin), Drumore, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 6.
PROCOPIO, Michael Joseph and Lauren (Roth), Womelsdorf, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 6.
REIFF, Clifford M. and Beverly (Hoover), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 9.
REYBURN, Stanley J. and Jessica (Stutzman), Cochranville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 4.
SAENZ, Eli A. and Lindsay (Miller), Stevens, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 31.
STOLTZFUS, J. Michael and Erin (Ford), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Feb. 9.
STOLTZFUS, Michael L. and Cynthia (Stoltzfus), New Holland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 6.
SWEIGART, Nicole, and Carlos A. Paredes-Pena, Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Communtiy Hospital, Feb. 4.
TROSTLE, Matthew and Jenna, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.
WEAVER, Brendan Seth and Jessica L. (Trupe), Denver, a son, at home, Feb. 3.
WEAVER, Joseph T. and Bethany (Zook), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 8.
WEAVER, Kendrick S. and Natasha (Aigler), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 3.
WILLIAMS, Kyle A. and Kelsie M., Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 8.
ZIMMERMAN, Nevin and Mary Ellen, East Earl, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 9.
