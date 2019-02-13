Home   >   Social   >   Births   >   Births: Reported Feb. 13, 2019

ALSOFI, Hala Aldahan, and Ibrahim Dalo, Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 5.

BARNETT, Jennifer, and Thomas B. Murphy, Elizabethtown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 7.

BEILER, Samuel S. Jr. and Priscilla (Allgyer), Kinzers, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 9.

BEILER, Stevie U. and Miriam (Beiler), Ronks, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 6.

BRUBACKER, Lewis and Lori (Martin), Stevens, a daughter, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, Feb. 1.

BURKHOLDER, Jeff K. and Whitney (Fox), Newmanstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 6.

CARRINGTON, Anthony and Alexis, Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 3.

GREGORIO, Jesse and Natasha (Donnell), Mohnton, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 8.

HAINES, Destiny, and Bryan A. Rohrbaugh, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 30.

HOOVER, Galen D. and Rosalie (Zimmerman), Womelsdorf, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 2.

HURSH, Clinton and Lisa, Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 3.

LAPP, Paul S. and Emma (Esh), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 9.

LEEKING, Robert M. and Rebecca (DeCamillis), Stevens, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 1.

LEID, Mervin S. and Wilma B. (Nolt), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Feb. 2.

LENER, Desiree, and Brian Hagan, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.

MacMULLEN, Douglas R. and Lindsay (Mack), Wrightsville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 5.

MARTIN, Bruce and Susan (Horst), Ephrata, a son, at home, Feb. 3.

MARTIN, Jolan L. and Joanne M. (Musser), Ephrata, a son, at home, Feb. 5.

MARTIN, Joshua and Sara L. (Eberly), Denver, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 2.

MARTIN, Nevin L. and Janita (Martin), Drumore, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 6.

PROCOPIO, Michael Joseph and Lauren (Roth), Womelsdorf, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 6.

REIFF, Clifford M. and Beverly (Hoover), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 9.

REYBURN, Stanley J. and Jessica (Stutzman), Cochranville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 4.

SAENZ, Eli A. and Lindsay (Miller), Stevens, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 31.

STOLTZFUS, J. Michael and Erin (Ford), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Feb. 9.

STOLTZFUS, Michael L. and Cynthia (Stoltzfus), New Holland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 6.

SWEIGART, Nicole, and Carlos A. Paredes-Pena, Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Communtiy Hospital, Feb. 4.

TROSTLE, Matthew and Jenna, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 5.

WEAVER, Brendan Seth and Jessica L. (Trupe), Denver, a son, at home, Feb. 3.

WEAVER, Joseph T. and Bethany (Zook), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 8.

WEAVER, Kendrick S. and Natasha (Aigler), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 3.

WILLIAMS, Kyle A. and Kelsie M., Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 8.

ZIMMERMAN, Nevin and Mary Ellen, East Earl, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 9.

