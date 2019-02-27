Births: Reported Feb. 26, 2019
BEILER, Marvin Jay and Ruth Anne (Riehl), Christiana, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 17.
DOHERTY, Nick and Mary (Yanek), Brownstown, a son and daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 15.
FOX, Darren and Emily (Reiff), Denver, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 18.
GLICK, Levi P. and Sylvia (Stoltzfus), Christiana, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 22.
HORNING, Harvey Z. and Darla (Martin), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Feb. 21.
LANDIS, Christian R. and Laura (Coon), Stevens, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 18.
LAPP, Daniel L. and Anna Mae (Stoltzfus), Gordonville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 19.
LINDEMAN, Preston H. and Emily (Carty), Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 19.
MARTIN, Josh R. and Jennifer (Hurst), Lititz, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 22.
McDERMOTT, Brian T. and Leah (Sipe), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
NOLT, Delmar L. and Fern (Brubaker), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 21.
NOLT, Heather F., and Justin S. Trader, New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 23.
NOLT, Steven N. and Karen M. (Nolt), Ephrata, a son, at home, Feb. 18.
O’NEAL, Matthew A. and Rebecca (Blauch), Palmyra, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 22.
SENSENIG, Vernon H. and Lois Ann (Oberholtzer), East Earl, a son, at home, Feb. 21.
WEAVER, Philip E. and Rosanna (Fisher), Lebanon, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 18.
WISE, Anthony L. and Rosene (Wenger), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 21.
