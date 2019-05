Births – Reported May 8, 2019

BACHMAN, Patrick and Bethany (Davidson), Adamstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 3.

EISENHAUER, J.B. and Emily (Bieber), Mount Joy, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 28.

GARCIA, Eduardo and Desiree, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 26.

HOOVER, Philip R. and Dana (Oberholtzer), Womelsdorf, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 29.

KAUFFMAN, Steve D. and Danielle (Knauer), Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 27.

LONGENECKER, Nick W. and Heather (Rennix), Lititz, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 2.

MARTIN, Troy A. and Jodi (Zeiset), Manheim, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 26.

MUSSER, Eric W. and Jessica (Giwerowski), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 1.

PROUSE, Ethan J. and Anne M., Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.

REICH, Jared A. and Kelsey (Weber), Coatesville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 2.

SMOKER, Samuel B. and Melinda (Burkholder), Mertztown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 29.

WEAVER, Daryl M. and Lisa Z. Nolt, Denver, a son, at home, May 3.