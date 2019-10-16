Births – Reported Oct. 16, 2019
BALLARD, Lauren, and Seth McKinley, Denver, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Oct. 12.
BENDER, Elina M., and David F. Johnson, Lancaster, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 11.
DAINTY, Denise, and John P. Poma, Lancaster, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 7.
DEMKO, Tristin, and Alexander W. Benson, Honey Brook, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 11.
HAHN, Anthony M. and Angela (Boll), Narvon, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 11.
HOOVER, Cleason W. and Cheryl R. (Martin), Denver, a son, at home, Oct. 7.
HOOVER, Curvin S. and Lisa Z. (Zimmerman), East Earl, a son, at home, Oct. 7.
MANSEY, John and Katie (Eberly), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 8.
MULHOLLAND, Justin C. and Ashley (Hartman), Myerstown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 5.
SENSENIG, Philip D. and Esther (Good), Stevens, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 6.
WEAVER, Joel R. and Kimberly (Martin), Stevens, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 7.
WEAVER, Steve M. and Lisa (Hoover), Womelsdorf, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 11.
YODER, Gideon K. and Linda (Miller), Willow Street, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 8.
ZIMMERMAN, Alvin W. and Linda H. (Zimmerman), East Earl, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 8.
ZIMMERMAN, Leon and Rose Anna (Hoover), East Earl, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 2.
ZOOK, Jordan J. and Miranda S. (Esh), Denver, a son, at home, Oct. 7.
