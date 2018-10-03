- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
Births – Reported Oct. 3, 2018
BAXTER, Laura K., New Holland, and Brian L. Allison, Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 24.
BLAIR, Joren C. and Julie (White), New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 26.
BOLEY, Matthew C. and Angela M., Narvon, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 28.
BROBST, Kyle M. and Jennifer (Sumner), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 24.
BRUBACHER, Lavon H. and Carolyn, Ephrata, a son, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 29.
CARR, Frank N. and Kelly (Kuchenbrod), Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 19.
CRUZ, Ana L. and Raul J. Rosario, Lebanon, a son, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 27.
FOX, Durell E. and Krista (Martin), Stevens, a son and daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 29.
HERSHEY, Loren F. and Heidi (Neff), a son, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 29.
HORST, Gary and Lucinda (Horning), Lebanon, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 26.
LAPP, Joe E. and Rachel (Esh), Quarryville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 27.
LEIGEY, Marcus E. and Kenzi (Wicks), Lititz, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 23.
LIGHTSTONE, Bethany and Salvatore A. DiLuzio, Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 28.
MARTIN, Brian L. and Jennifer, Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 26.
MULL, Max Jr. and Andrea (Dougherty), Brownstown, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, July 16. Grandparents are Dennis and Elaine Dougherty of Ephrata; and Max Mull, Sr., of Leola.
NEWSWANGER, Jolan S. and Amy (Burkholder), Robesonia, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 24.
NOLT, Jonas Lee and Roselle (Zeiset), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Sept. 24.
RAY, Michael and Destinee, East Earl, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 23.
SCHERER, Kristopher Matthew and Emily (Joy), Brownstown, a daughter, at Women and Babies Hospital, Sept. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel L. and Rachel (Fisher), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 27.
WEAVER, Rodney J. and Rochelle (Wenger), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 24.
WEITZEL, Richard and Jennifer (Leeper), Akron, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 24.
WOLF, Matthew K. and Susan (Stoltzfus), Manheim, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 25.
ZEHRING, Lorin A. Sr. and Andrea (Agliotta), Pine Grove, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Sept. 25.
