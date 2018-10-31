Home   >   Social   >   Births   >   Births – Reported Oct. 31, 2018

BEILER, Jonas Jr. and Elizabeth (Lapp), Parkesburg, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct 25.

DELP, Jonathan and Abigail (Schlicher), Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 21.

FISHER, Vernon and Mary Jane (Esh), Gap, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 27.

JONES, Gavin Michael and Elizabeth (Wallman), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 18.

LEISTER, Aaron and Krista (Weaver), Lebanon, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 24.

MILLER, Michael A. and Katlin (Rossman), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.

SNYDER, Matthew, and Evie Gerber, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.

URYC, Chelsea and Jamareon Johnson, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 4.

ZEISET, Gerald W. and Leanne (Weaver), Manheim, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 26.

