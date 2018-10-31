- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Births – Reported Oct. 31, 2018
BEILER, Jonas Jr. and Elizabeth (Lapp), Parkesburg, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct 25.
DELP, Jonathan and Abigail (Schlicher), Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 21.
FISHER, Vernon and Mary Jane (Esh), Gap, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 27.
JONES, Gavin Michael and Elizabeth (Wallman), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 18.
LEISTER, Aaron and Krista (Weaver), Lebanon, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 24.
MILLER, Michael A. and Katlin (Rossman), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 25.
SNYDER, Matthew, and Evie Gerber, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Oct. 24.
URYC, Chelsea and Jamareon Johnson, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct. 4.
ZEISET, Gerald W. and Leanne (Weaver), Manheim, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Oct. 26.
