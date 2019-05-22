Home   >   Social   >   Births   >   Births – Reported May 22, 2019

BURKHOLDER, Jeremy S. and Lauren (Oberholtzer), Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 12.

DEREMER, Nathan G. and Amanda (Bunting), Marietta, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 11.

ESH, Mervin L. and Esther (Esh), Gordonville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 11.

FISHER, Alvin K. and Linda (Glick), Gordonville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 17.

HORST, Timothy and Janelle (Martin), Denver, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 15.

MARTIN, Dwight H. and Sarah Beth, Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 14.

MORALES, Erasmo and Brittani (Jenkins), Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 13.

PARMER, Derek L. and Nicole (Miller), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.

STOLTZFUS, Omar F. and Rosanna (Yoder), Coatesville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 10.

STOLTZFUS, Stevie K. and Emma (Glick), Kirkwood, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 12.

