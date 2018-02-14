Biers, Snyder engaged

Mr. and Mrs. Keith and Leanne Biers, of Ephrata, are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Stephen Alexander Biers, to Chicory Frantz Snyder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth and Stephanie Snyder of Pine Grove.

Steve graduated from Ephrata High School and The Pennsylvania State University with a degree in electrical engineering. After living and working in Colorado and California, Steve returned to Ephrata to continue his financial advisor practice with Edward Jones.

Chicory graduated from Millersville University with a degree in early childhood and special education. She teaches upper elementary at The New School of Lancaster, a Montessori school.

A spring wedding is planned.