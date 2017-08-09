- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Hagens married 50 years
Larry and Winnie Hagen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month.
They were married Aug. 12, 1967, in Wyoming, Pa.
Larry taught health and physical education and coached football and baseball in Ephrata. Winnie was a kindergarten teacher at Akron Elementary School.
They are the parents of two sons; Larry IV, married to Christina; and Chris, married to Stacey. They’ve been blessed with six grandkids.
They will celebrate this wonderful occasion with a special family dinner, and will be taking a trip to enjoy some time away together. They are thankful to God for each other and for their 50 years of love and family.
