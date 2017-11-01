Home   >   Social   >   Engagment   >   Hess, Gehman will marry

Hess, Gehman will marry

By on November 1, 2017

Robert and Laurie Hess of Lititz are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Michelle Hess, to Jonathan Gehman, son of Dale and Brenda Gehman of Ephrata.

Michelle is a 2014 graduate of Warwick High School. She is the owner/designer at Lips “Tu”lips wedding floral designs.

Jon is a 2014 graduate of Ephrata High School. He works for Keystone Koating in Lititz.

A June 2, 2018 wedding is planned.

