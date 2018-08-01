- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
Jonas, Crills to wed
Jordan Crills of King of Prussia and Joseph Jonas Jr. of Philadelphia have announced their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Lynn and Sandi Crills of Akron. She graduated from Ephrata High School in 2013 and summa cum laude from West Chester University in 2017 with a degree in athletic training. She is currently attending West Chester University for her masters degree in exercise physiology and athletic training. She is a graduate assistant at West Chester Rustin High School.
The groom-to-be graduated from MaST Community Charter School in 2013 and cum laude from West Chester University in 2017 with a degree in athletic training. He also graduated from the Philadelphia Police Academy in 2018. He is currently employed by the Philadelphia Police Department.
A September 2019 wedding is planned.