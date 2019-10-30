Home   >   Social   >   Anniversaries   >   Kings have been married 65 years

Eugene David and Darlene (Enck) King, of Ephrata, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The Kings have lived in Ephrata most of their married life and raised two children: Deanna (Kevin) Rupp, of Akron; and Don (Lori) King, of Lititz. They have been blessed with 11 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren…so far!

Dave and Darlene have always enjoyed spending summers together at their place in Ocean View, Del. They also enjoy going to yard sales and playing bingo. They cheer for the Phillies and the Steelers, and they enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Many more years of love and happiness are wished to them both by their family and friends.

