Leshers married 70 years

Pierce and Ethel Lesher are celebrating 70 years of marriage this week. They were married May 10, 1947, in St. Paul’s Lutheran and Reformed Church in Adamstown.

They have one son, Kent, husband of Jane; three grandchildren: Jason (Carolyn) Lesher, Katie (Michael) Brim, and Andrew (Amber) Lesher; as well as five great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Sarah, James, Claire, and Quinn.

Pierce served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he drove a butcher truck for Witman’s Meats, and then worked as a butcher for Ephrata Market Basket. Later, he worked for MGS Trailers.

Ethel worked at Dutch Maid. Both helped at their son’s business, Ensinger Printing Service, into their 80s. They are long-time members of Peace United Church of Christ, and they were involved in many Adamstown-area organizations during their lifetime.

They enjoy playing cards, watching Philadelphia sports, and spending time with their great-grandchildren. They are living in a house they built many years ago in Adamstown.

For their anniversary, the Leshers plan to have a special dinner with their son, and cake with the rest of the family, including Chuck (Betty) Lesher and Molly Fritz, the last two surviving of their 22 siblings.